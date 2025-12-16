Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. L603 - Member-at-Large position on Local 603 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

L603 - Member-at-Large position on Local 603 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 16, 2025

To: All BCGEU Local 603 members

Re: Member-at-Large position on Local 603 Executive



Your Union is pleased to announce that nominee Elysia (Ely) Wilson has been nominated and acclaimed to the vacant Member-at-Large position on the Local 603 Executive.

The three-year term for local executive positions ends in January 2027.


In solidarity,

Kevin Ball, Local 603 Chairperson
Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP