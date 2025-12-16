To: All BCGEU Local 603 members

Re: Member-at-Large position on Local 603 Executive





Your Union is pleased to announce that nominee Elysia (Ely) Wilson has been nominated and acclaimed to the vacant Member-at-Large position on the Local 603 Executive.



The three-year term for local executive positions ends in January 2027.





In solidarity,



Kevin Ball, Local 603 Chairperson

Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





