To: All BCGEU Local 603 members
Re: Member-at-Large position on Local 603 Executive
Your Union is pleased to announce that nominee Elysia (Ely) Wilson has been nominated and acclaimed to the vacant Member-at-Large position on the Local 603 Executive.
The three-year term for local executive positions ends in January 2027.
In solidarity,
Kevin Ball, Local 603 Chairperson
Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative
