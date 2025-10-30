To: All BCGEU Local 603 members

Re: Vacant Position of Indigenous Member-at-Large on Local 603 Executive - Nomination Received





The Union has received a nomination for the vacant position of Indigenous Member-at-Large on the Local 603 Executive for Allie Pev. The three-year term for local executive positions ends in January 2027.



Nominations for the Local 603 Indigenous Member-at-Large position will remain open until 5 p.m. on November 3, 2025.





A nomination form is attached. The deadline for nominations is:

5 p.m. on November 3, 2025



Should there be an election for the Member-at-Large position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the Lower Mainland Area Office within one business day of the close of nominations.





In solidarity,



Kevin Ball, Local 603 Chairperson

Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





