Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an Executive position on Local 603.

Please help me in congratulating the newly confirmed positions for Local 603:

1 st Vice Chair Kayla Woodruff

2 nd Vice Chair Lisa McDonald

Treasurer Robert Gabanyi

Recording Secretary Stephen Anderson

Member At Large Glaucia Sanchez Sidney Licaros William Dare Peter Martin

Equity Member At Large Katherine Brine

Young Worker Mankaran Pal Singh

The BCGEU will be holding elections for the remaining Local 603 Executive position below starting on March 1, 2022. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them:

(Names are listed in randomized order.)

Local 603 Chair :

Kevin Ball

Melanie Melendez

Fayaz Kadir

Please click on the following link to see the candidate statements on the BCGEU website: https://www.bcgeu.ca/local_603_election_2022

How do I vote?

Voting will be conducted via E-Vote. On March 1, 2022, you will receive an email from [email protected] which will contain your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions of how to cast your vote. The E-Vote is a two-step process. Please follow the instructions carefully.

If you do not see an email from [email protected] in your Inbox by March 1, 2022, please check your Junk/Spam folder. Note that this email is not sent from the BCGEU. If you have provided your work email address as your primary email contact, you will need to check your work email and spam folder.

If you did not receive the credentials email, you must email [email protected] to provide your current email address, and request a ballot prior to the end of the voting period.

E-Voting ends on March 15, 2022 at 5:00 pm.

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new local 603 executive.

Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 604-215-1499.

In solidarity

Jennifer Arnold

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download candidate statement for Kevin Ball here

Download candidate statement for Melanie Melendez here

Download candidate statement for Fayaz Kadir here



