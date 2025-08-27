Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Published on August 27, 2025

To: Local 703 LeadNow Society BCGEU Members

Re: Steward Nominations

 

Nominations are now open for 1 (one) steward position at LeadNow Society. Nominations close at 4PM on Wednesday – September 3, 2025.

 

Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.

 

Some of the roles of a steward are:

 

  • Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.
  • Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.
  • Listening to co-workers about their issues.
  • Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.
  • Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.
  • Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.
  • Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.

 

 

Feel free to visit the union's website for more information (www.bcgeu.ca/stewards).

 

Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office via regular mail, fax or email by 4:00 pm on Wednesday – September 3, 2025:

 

  • BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
  • Fax: 604-215-1410 | Email: [email protected]

 

In Solidarity,

 

Kim Daniel – Local 703 Chairperson

Kike Ayantayo- Staff Representative



