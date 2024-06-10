Dear Teachers,



It's with great excitement that we share with you that we have reached a tentative agreement with the Employer for the 2023-2026 Collective Agreement.



Since we received the results of the faculty survey, we have focused our proposals on the priorities identified by our members. Salary increase and workload issues have been at the forefront of our discussions.



Some highlights from our tentative agreement are:

Salary increase to reestablish parity with VSB wage grids

Increases to paramedical annual maximum

Increase in preparation periods from 6 to 8 for full time teachers (pro-rated for part-time FTE)

Increase to ECE preparation periods from 5 to 6

Increased recess stipend for ECE teachers

Over the next day or two we will be working to prepare the Memorandum of Agreement for your review. We will send this to all members along with information regarding the ratification meeting to your personal email.



We thank you for your patience while we worked collaboratively with the employer to come to an agreement. We truly feel that these improvements will benefit all parties and stakeholders.



In solidarity,



Keri Smith - Bargaining Committee

Tamsin Morrell - Bargaining Committee

Monique Wemhof Staff Representative – Negotiations



