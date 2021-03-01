Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 01, 2021

Nominations closed on Friday, February 26, 2021 for positions of 2021 Convention Delegates and Alternates. The following was the successful candidate:

  • Delegate (Chair)    Kathy Fossum
  • Delegate                 Marsha Dufresne
  • Delegate                 Tanya Boyd
  • Alternate                Paola Rodriguez Ruah
  • Alternate                Juanita Fraser

The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the Convention Delegate nominations. Your activism is greatly appreciated!

In solidarity

BCGEU Peace River Area Office


