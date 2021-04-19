Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 19, 2021

Joint Labour Management Committee Election Results 


Elections have closed for one (1) additional Joint Labour Management representative on Thursday April 15, 2021. 

We are pleased to announce that Paz Mazaredo is the new Joint Labour Management representative for Burnaby Home Support Workers.
Please join us in wishing Paz well in their new position.

In solidarity

Nicki Pearson 
Staff Representative

