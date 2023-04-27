To: All BCGEU Local 803 Members at Lookout Housing & Health Society
Re: REVISED Shop Stewards
This notice is to advise all BCGEU members at Lookout Housing & Health Society that the following people are the current shop stewards for your worksite:
- Masoud Aminzavvar
- Malcolm Colcleugh
- Chad Conley
- Sandu Constantinescu
- Jolene Crowley
- Misty Davis
- Brooke Dohaney
- Daniel Wakefield
- Mark Machado
- Rory Mills
- Scott Nunn
- Amanda Vinette
- Daniel Wolanski
- Fiona York
If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please feel free to contact any of the above noted stewards.
If you require contact information for a steward, call the BCGEU at 604-215-1499.
In solidarity,
Katie Marvin
Staff Representative
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.