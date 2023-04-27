To: RainCity members at below worksites
Re: Steward Elections
Hello,
The BCGEU is looking for a union steward at the following RainCity locations, and nominations are now are open.
1. Alderbridge – Richmond Modular – 6999 Alderbridge Way, Richmond
2. Biltmore House – 395 Kingsway, Vancouver
3. Budzey Building – 220 Princess Avenue, Vancouver – two positions
4. Concurrent Disorders – 5616 Fraser Street, Vancouver
5. Gordon House – 3030 Gordon Avenue, Vancouver
6. HC Vivian House – 512 East Cordova Street, Vancouver
7. Hightide Housing – 5656 Hightide Avenue, Sechelt
8. Jubilee Rooms – 235 Main Street, Vancouver
9. Marguerite Ford – 215 West 2nd Avenue, Vancouver – two positions
10. Sunshine Coast Homelessness Service - 5653 Wharf Ave, PO Box 533
11. The Lux – 65 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
If you are interested in becoming a steward or know someone who is, please fill out the nomination form attached.
Nomination form - Sunshine Coast Homelessness Service
Nomination form - Biltmore House
Nomination form - Budzey Building
Nomination form - Concurrent Disorders
Nomination form - Gordon House
Nomination form - HC Vivian House
Nomination form - Hightide Housing
Nomination form - Jubilee Rooms
Nomination form - Marguerite Ford
Please ensure you have your nomination submitted by June 6, 2023.
In solidarity,
Jason Singh
UWU/MoveUP
