Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. L803 - RainCity members - Steward Elections - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

L803 - RainCity members - Steward Elections - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 26, 2023

To: RainCity members at below worksites
Re: Steward Elections

 

Hello,

The BCGEU is looking for a union steward at the following RainCity locations, and nominations are now are open.

1. Alderbridge – Richmond Modular – 6999 Alderbridge Way, Richmond

2. Biltmore House – 395 Kingsway, Vancouver

3. Budzey Building – 220 Princess Avenue, Vancouver – two positions

4. Concurrent Disorders – 5616 Fraser Street, Vancouver

5. Gordon House – 3030 Gordon Avenue, Vancouver

6. HC Vivian House – 512 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

7. Hightide Housing – 5656 Hightide Avenue, Sechelt

8. Jubilee Rooms – 235 Main Street, Vancouver

9. Marguerite Ford – 215 West 2nd Avenue, Vancouver – two positions

10. Sunshine Coast Homelessness Service - 5653 Wharf Ave, PO Box 533

11. The Lux – 65 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

 

If you are interested in becoming a steward or know someone who is, please fill out the nomination form attached.

AnchorNomination form - Sunshine Coast Homelessness Service 

Nomination form - The Lux

Nomination form - Alderbridge

Nomination form - Biltmore House 

Nomination form - Budzey Building

Nomination form - Concurrent Disorders

Nomination form - Gordon House 

Nomination form - HC Vivian House

Nomination form - Hightide Housing

Nomination form - Jubilee Rooms

Nomination form - Marguerite Ford

 

Please ensure you have your nomination submitted by June 6, 2023.

 

In solidarity,

 

Jason Singh



UWU/MoveUP