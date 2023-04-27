Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on July 26, 2023

To: All BCGEU Local 803 Members at Lookout Housing & Health Society
Re: Shop Stewards
 
This notice is to advise all BCGEU members at Lookout Housing & Health Society that the following people are the current shop stewards for your worksite:

  • Masoud Aminzavvar
  • Malcolm Colcleugh
  • Chad Conley
  • Sandu Constantinescu
  • Jolene Crowley
  • Misty Davis
  • Brooke Dohaney
  • Jason Krossenger
  • Mark Machado
  • Rory Mills
  • Scott Nunn
  • Amanda Vinette
  • Daniel Wolanski
  • Fiona York


If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please feel free to contact any of the above noted stewards.
 
If you require contact information for a steward, call the BCGEU at 604-215-1499.


In solidarity,
 
Katie Marvin
Staff Representative
 
Download PDF of notice here



