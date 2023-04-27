To: All BCGEU Local 803 Members at Lookout Housing & Health Society

Re: Shop Stewards



This notice is to advise all BCGEU members at Lookout Housing & Health Society that the following people are the current shop stewards for your worksite:





Masoud Aminzavvar

Malcolm Colcleugh

Chad Conley

Sandu Constantinescu

Jolene Crowley

Misty Davis

Brooke Dohaney

Jason Krossenger

Mark Machado

Rory Mills

Scott Nunn

Amanda Vinette

Daniel Wolanski

Fiona York



If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please feel free to contact any of the above noted stewards.



If you require contact information for a steward, call the BCGEU at 604-215-1499.



In solidarity,



Katie Marvin

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP