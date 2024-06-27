Do you have questions about the Union?

Members of your Local Executive are visiting your worksite and would like to hear from you!

Please join members of your Local 803 Executive who will be hosting a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite and are looking forward to meeting with you.



This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 803 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have. You can speak to them while on a break or after your working hours. These visits are not intended to interrupt operations.

Date : July 3, 2024





July 3, 2024 Time: 2:00pm to 4:30PM





2:00pm to 4:30PM Location: City Square – North Team Board Room, 650-555 W 12th Ave,

Vancouver, BC V5Z 3X7



In Solidarity,



Florentina Kelly, Local 803 Acting Chairperson

Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP