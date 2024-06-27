Do you have questions about the Union?

Members of your Local Executive are visiting your worksite and would like to hear from you!

Please join members of your Local 803 Executive who will be hosting a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite and are looking forward to meeting with you.



This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 803 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have. You can speak to them while on a break or after your working hours. These visits are not intended to interrupt operations.

Date: July 3, 2024





Time: 8:30AM to 10:30AM





Location: Robert & Lily Lee Home Support –Meeting Room on Second Floor -

1669 East Broadway, Vancouver BC V5N 1V9



In Solidarity,



Florentina Kelly, Local 803 Acting Chairperson

Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP