Do you have questions about the Union?

Members of your Local Executive are visiting your worksite and would like to hear from you!



Please join members of your Local 803 Executive who will be hosting a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite and are looking forward to meeting with you.



This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 803 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have. You can speak to them while on a break or after your working hours. These visits are not intended to interrupt operations.

Date: Thursday July 18, 2024





Location and Time: Day Program West 10th 9:00 am-10:00 am

Yew Steet 10:30am - 11:30 am

Larch House 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Duke House 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Cheyenne House 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm



In Solidarity,



Florentina Kelly, Local 803 Acting Chairperson

Guneet Anand, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP