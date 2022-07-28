Do you have questions about the Union?
Members of your Local Executive are visiting and would like to hear from you!
Members of your Local 803 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member campaign at your worksite. The Local Executive wants to hear about your workplace issues, your concerns and answer any questions.
- Date: August 9, 2022
- Time: 3PM
- Location: VCHA Chapman House - 4491 Sunshine Coast Highway, Sechelt
In solidarity,
Masoud Aminzavvar
Local 803 Chairperson
Nadja Komnenic
Staff Representative
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.