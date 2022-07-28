Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. L803 VCH Mental Health and Northshore Home Support - M2M Visit on August 8, 2022 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

L803 VCH Mental Health and Northshore Home Support - M2M Visit on August 8, 2022 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 05, 2022

Do you have questions about the Union?

Members of your Local Executive are visiting and would like to hear from you!

Members of your Local 803 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member campaign at your worksite. The Local Executive wants to hear about your workplace issues, your concerns and answer any questions.

  • Date: August 8, 2022
  • Time: 11:30 AM – 6:00PM
  • Location: John Braithwaite Community Centre - 145 W. 1st St, North Vancouver, BC

In solidarity,

Masoud Aminzavvar
Local 803 Chairperson

Nadja Komnenic
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here