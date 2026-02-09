Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. L807 OHS Representatives - Upcoming OHS Courses - Kelowna - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

L807 OHS Representatives - Upcoming OHS Courses - Kelowna - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 09, 2026

To: 807 OHS Representatives

Re: Upcoming OHS Courses - Kelowna 


Two upcoming Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) courses are now open for registration. These sessions provide valuable training to support workplace safety and compliance.


Course 1: Labour Code Incident Investigations

  • Date: March 11, 2026
  • Time: 9:00 am to 4:30 pm
  • Delivery: In-Person

Registration: Space is limited so register early to avoid disappointment using this link https://events.bcgeu.ca/ohs_area_07_labour_code_incident_investigations_20260311.

For questions, contact [email protected]. 

 


Course 2: Basic Committee Training

  • Date: March 10, 2026
  • Time: 9:00am to 4:30pm
  • Delivery: In-Person

Registration: Space is limited so register early to avoid disappointment using this link OHS - Area 07 Labour Code Basic Committee Training - Events - BC General Employees' Union

For questions, contact [email protected].



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP