To: 807 OHS Representatives

Re: Upcoming OHS Courses - Kelowna



Two upcoming Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) courses are now open for registration. These sessions provide valuable training to support workplace safety and compliance.



Course 1: Labour Code Incident Investigations

Date: March 11, 2026

Time: 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

Delivery: In-Person

Registration: Space is limited so register early to avoid disappointment using this link https://events.bcgeu.ca/ohs_area_07_labour_code_incident_investigations_20260311.

For questions, contact [email protected].



Course 2: Basic Committee Training

Date: March 10, 2026

Time: 9:00am to 4:30pm

Delivery: In-Person

Registration: Space is limited so register early to avoid disappointment using this link OHS - Area 07 Labour Code Basic Committee Training - Events - BC General Employees' Union

For questions, contact [email protected].





Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP