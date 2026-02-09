To: 807 OHS Representatives
Re: Upcoming OHS Courses - Kelowna
Two upcoming Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) courses are now open for registration. These sessions provide valuable training to support workplace safety and compliance.
Course 1: Labour Code Incident Investigations
- Date: March 11, 2026
- Time: 9:00 am to 4:30 pm
- Delivery: In-Person
Registration: Space is limited so register early to avoid disappointment using this link https://events.bcgeu.ca/ohs_area_07_labour_code_incident_investigations_20260311.
For questions, contact [email protected].
Course 2: Basic Committee Training
- Date: March 10, 2026
- Time: 9:00am to 4:30pm
- Delivery: In-Person
Registration: Space is limited so register early to avoid disappointment using this link OHS - Area 07 Labour Code Basic Committee Training - Events - BC General Employees' Union
For questions, contact [email protected].
