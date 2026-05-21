To: All Local 810 BCGEU Members

Re: Nomination Results for Local 810 Executive



Nominations have now closed for an executive position on Local 810.



Congratulations to Karen Wargovcsik who was acclaimed as your Local 810 Chairperson!





Karen joins your current Local 810 Executive Members:



First Vice-Chairperson: Carrie Wilson





The positions below all remain vacant and are still open for nominations.

Second Vice-Chairperson

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large

Member-at-Large Equity Worker

Member-at-Large Indigenous Worker

Member-at-Large Young Worker

As per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.



In solidarity



Grace Molnar

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP