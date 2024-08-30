A Labour Day Message from Paul Finch

This Labour Day, the BCGEU celebrates the work of all our members to build and sustain our society. As the most diverse union in the province, our 90,000 plus members and affiliates reflect the breadth of jobs that are the bedrock of our prosperity.

Throughout the global inflationary crisis, we have seen directly that prosperity is far from equitably distributed. With rising interest, mortgage and rental rates, the purchasing power of working people has declined dramatically while creditors have reaped the benefits of wealth polarization.

Canada is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. Working full time should be enough to live modestly and comfortably, afford rent and raise a family. Unfortunately, many of our members are struggling to get by despite working more than the 40-hour work-week. Many have lost hope of recovering a fair standard of living.

The public institutions that have traditionally acted as societal guard-rails to prevent unrestrained profiteering have fallen, sometimes unfairly, into disrepute and distrust. In these times, it is more important than ever for our union to boldly assert itself as a democratic, politically representative voice not just for our members, but working people across the province and country.

Our union is not simply an insurance policy for trouble at work, or a bargaining agent that represents you in contract disputes. The BCGEU is the focal point of our leadership, where we educate each other and synthesize our collective goals. This work includes acting as a second public-sector to strategically restrain the private and special interests that seek to enrich themselves at our expense.

Our work as a union is foundational to protecting our existing rights and building a society of shared prosperity. As the preamble to our constitution says, “All people are entitled to enjoy human rights, political freedom, quality public services, democratic government, and a sustainable environment, in a just society.”

This summer, almost six hundred delegates representing locals across the province elected a new executive committee of the union. This February, those same locals will elect their leadership for the following three years. We urge all of you to participate in those elections, get involved, or support those who are involved on your behalf.

This October, our province will also see an important election that will shape the next four years of government. Many of our members will be voting for a party that will ultimately act as our employers in the civil service. We are all too familiar with the contrast between governments that understand and support the value of public services, and those that are beholden to private interests at the public’s expense.

Early next year, bargaining across our largest sector will commence in earnest. We are committed to mobilizing and fighting for compensation across all our sectors that will address the affordability crisis. In this moment, your voice and support is crucial to our shared success.

This is because you are the experts on your work and your needs. You know the terrain of your workplaces, what your coworkers care about, and what your clients and the public need from the services you provide; we ensure our success in bargaining and beyond, when you use this knowledge and experience to drive our shared prosperity.

Paul Finch

President

