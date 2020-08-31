The Labour Management Committee meeting was held on August 20, 2020. It was attended by Steward, Jendon Cumigad and Staff Representative, Edward Mishra.



A Labour Management Meeting is where the parties can discuss items of mutual concern and allows the two parties to work together productively and cooperatively to review general matters, other than grievances, relating to the maintenance of good relations between the employer and workers and correcting conditions causing grievances and misunderstanding.



If you have a problem at your worksite that you think could be resolved at this meeting – talk to one of your worker Reps about it. If you believe the Employer has violated a provision of the Collective Agreement, contact a steward to have a Step 1 grievance meeting instead.



Here are some of the highlights from the meeting:



Local Issues

There are a few items remaining and both parties are hopeful that an agreement can be reached soon.



Non-Provincially Funded Worksite Negotiations

Job classifications for NPF sites have now been completed. The Employer will be sending their proposal to the Union for review.



Pandemic Pay

Accounting team calculating funds needed to request from government.



Process: Government provides templates and forms for organizations to fill out. CBG has filled out these forms and templates and intends on submitting it back to the government the week of August 24, 2020.



Voluntary Staff Meetings

Employer stated that meetings have never been mandatory and have always been voluntary.



Employer understands that meetings are valuable and productive forums which allow staff from different shifts to offer their perspective to help shape a better working environment.

The Employer would like to negotiate a deal on how to compensate members for attending voluntary meetings. The Employer will propose language for the Union to review.



Union Leave of Absences (LOAs)

The Union has informed the Employer about the leave process for members who have requested time off for Union business.





In solidarity



Edward Mishra,

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.





UWU/MoveUP