Media Advisory



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 25, 2025



Labour stands united in calling for a fair deal for public service workers



VICTORIA, B.C. – Senior leaders from several major unions will join striking BCGEU members at Victoria's Royal BC Museum on the picket line this Friday to demonstrate solidarity as B.C.'s public service strike continues.



Media are invited to attend at 675 Belleville Street (Royal BC Museum), Victoria. BCGEU President and chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee Paul Finch will be joined by Melissa Moroz, Executive Director of the Professional Employees Association (PEA); Lynn Bueckert, Hospital Employees' Union (HEU) secretary-business manager and Facilities Bargaining Association lead negotiator; and other leadership from the. B.C.'s labour movement including the Federation of Post-Secondary Educators of BC (FPSE), and the Health Sciences Association (HSA). Together, they stand united behind the BCGEU, underscoring the unity and strength of the labour movement during this critical round of negotiations.



Event Details





WHEN: Friday, September 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PDT WHERE: 675 Belleville (Royal BC Museum), Victoria, B.C. VISUALS: B.C. public service workers with picket signs and flags walking around the entrance to the museum. Chanting and remarks from union leaders.



-30-



