Further to last week's announcement of a tentative agreement being reached, please see the attached Comprehensive Ratification Document for your information. Your bargaining committee supports the settlement and is recommending you vote "yes".



The Ratification Meetings to discuss the package, answer questions, and to vote will be held on the following dates, locations, and drop in times:



Ratification Information and Vote Meeting Details:

Location: Lake City Casinos Kamloops

Date: Monday, September 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Room: Buffet Room



Location: Lake City Casinos Penticton

Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Room: Match Upstairs



Location: Lake City Casinos Vernon

Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Room: Buffet Room



Location: Lake City Casinos Kelowna

Date: Thursday, September 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Room: Buffet Room





In solidarity,



Mike Schmidt, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Candie Diffin, Bargaining Committee Member

Erwin Ruf, Bargaining Committee Member

Eric Materi, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of Comprehensive Ratification Document here





