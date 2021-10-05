Further to last week's announcement of a tentative agreement being reached, please see the attached Comprehensive Ratification Document for your information. Your bargaining committee supports the settlement and is recommending you vote "yes".
The Ratification Meetings to discuss the package, answer questions, and to vote will be held on the following dates, locations, and drop in times:
Ratification Information and Vote Meeting Details:
Location: Lake City Casinos Kamloops
Date: Monday, September 20, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Room: Buffet Room
Location: Lake City Casinos Penticton
Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Room: Match Upstairs
Location: Lake City Casinos Vernon
Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Room: Buffet Room
Location: Lake City Casinos Kelowna
Date: Thursday, September 23, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Room: Buffet Room
In solidarity,
Mike Schmidt, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Candie Diffin, Bargaining Committee Member
Erwin Ruf, Bargaining Committee Member
Eric Materi, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of Comprehensive Ratification Document here
UWU/MoveUP
