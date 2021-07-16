Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Jun 28):
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
Lake City Casinos - Alternate Bargaining Committee Members required - BCGEU
Published on July 16, 2021
We are seeking nominations for Alternate Bargaining Committee members at the Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops worksite locations. If you are interested in helping and would like to participate in this process, please email [email protected] to forward your name as an Alternate. Please identify your interest as soon as possible and no later than July 30th. There is a full Bargaining committee in place; this would be a backup-type position only. We are looking for two alternates from each location.
In solidarity,
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations