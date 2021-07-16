We are seeking nominations for Alternate Bargaining Committee members at the Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops worksite locations. If you are interested in helping and would like to participate in this process, please email [email protected] to forward your name as an Alternate. Please identify your interest as soon as possible and no later than July 30th. There is a full Bargaining committee in place; this would be a backup-type position only. We are looking for two alternates from each location.

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett,

Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP