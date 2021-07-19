We are pleased to announce we met with the employer to discuss a protocol on July 18 and hope it will be finalized later this week. A protocol sets out the rules of bargaining and is typically done before any exchange of proposals.



Your Bargaining committee will continue meeting frequently amongst ourselves to prepare for an exchange of proposals on August 4-5. We are currently reviewing and considering all sources of member feedback in order to craft bargaining proposals that reflect the wishes of the membership. If you have any questions or wish to give additional feedback please speak with one of your bargaining committee members as soon as possible.



We are also pleased to advise the Union and employer have scheduled 8 days in August for Bargaining. This is a significant number of days over a shorter period of time and we hope to make headway towards an agreement.



Your support throughout bargaining is critical to a successful outcome, please stay tuned for more updates and don't buy into the rumor mill. The only people that know the facts are your bargaining committee members.



To ensure you receive a copy of all bargaining updates make sure that you provide a personal email address by using this BCGEU link: http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,

Mike Schmidt, Bargaining Committee Member

Candie Diffin, Bargaining Committee Member

Erwin Ruf, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



