Please note that Michael Kay has stepped down from being your Bargaining Committee Member for Lake City Casinos Kelowna. A bulletin was sent seeking alternate nominations and the results for Bargaining Committee Member for Lake City Casinos Kelowna is:



1707 - Kelowna:

Eric Materi – Bargaining Committee Member

Eric has been involved with the Bargaining process including the most recent caucus meeting and is attending this weeks Bargaining sessions with your employer.



In solidarity,

Mike Schmidt, Bargaining Committee Member

Candie Diffin, Bargaining Committee Member

Erwin Ruf, Bargaining Committee Member

Eric Materi, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP