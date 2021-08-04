Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Lake City Casinos Kelowna -Bargaining Committee Member Acclaimed - BCGEU

Published on August 04, 2021

Please note that Michael Kay has stepped down from being your Bargaining Committee Member for Lake City Casinos Kelowna. A bulletin was sent seeking alternate nominations and the results for Bargaining Committee Member for Lake City Casinos Kelowna is:

1707 - Kelowna:

  • Eric Materi – Bargaining Committee Member

Eric has been involved with the Bargaining process including the most recent caucus meeting and is attending this weeks Bargaining sessions with your employer.
 
In solidarity,
Mike Schmidt, Bargaining Committee Member
Candie Diffin, Bargaining Committee Member
Erwin Ruf, Bargaining Committee Member
Eric Materi, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations


