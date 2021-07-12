Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on July 12, 2021

We are pleased to announce the following Penticton Lake City Casino member has been elected to your bargaining committee.

1707 - Penticton

  • Candie Diffin

Alternate Bargaining Committee Members are:

  • Al Trek
  • Dennis Wardle

Now that a full committee is in place, the Bargaining Committee will meet to develop bargaining proposals. 

In solidarity,
 
Gary Bennett,
Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

