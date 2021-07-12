We are pleased to announce the following Penticton Lake City Casino member has been elected to your bargaining committee.

1707 - Penticton

Candie Diffin

Alternate Bargaining Committee Members are:

Al Trek

Dennis Wardle

Now that a full committee is in place, the Bargaining Committee will meet to develop bargaining proposals.



In solidarity,



Gary Bennett,

Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



