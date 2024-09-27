Nominations for your Bargaining Committee closed on September 25, 2024 at 5:00 PM.



Please join us in congratulating your newly acclaimed Bargaining Committee members for the Lake View Credit Union:



Bargaining Committee Member: Camille Bishop

Bargaining Committee Member: Brittiny Underwood



Your Bargaining Committee is now complete, with these members joining previously acclaimed:

Bargaining Committee Member: Sheila Boudreau





Thank you,

Tennille Penner

Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice