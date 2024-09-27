Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Lake View Credit Union - Bargaining Committee - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 27, 2024

Nominations for your Bargaining Committee closed on September 25, 2024 at 5:00 PM.
 
Please join us in congratulating your newly acclaimed Bargaining Committee members for the Lake View Credit Union:
 

Bargaining Committee Member: Camille Bishop
Bargaining Committee Member: Brittiny Underwood

 
Your Bargaining Committee is now complete, with these members joining previously acclaimed:
Bargaining Committee Member: Sheila Boudreau
 
 
Thank you,
Tennille Penner
Staff Representative

