*REMINDER*



Your current Collective Agreement expires June 30, 2024 and a new agreement will be negotiated. Your bargaining committee would like to meet with you all and discuss the upcoming negotiations. They will also provide you with a survey to take home. This questionnaire is your opportunity to have a voice in how proposals will be drafted and will assist the Bargaining Committee in setting priorities for bargaining.



We look forward to seeing you!



Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Time: 5:30pm – 8:00pm

Where: George Dawson Inn

1705 - 8 Street, Dawson Creek



Your Bargaining Team,

Kaitlin Fritz, Bargaining Chair

Sheila Boudreau, Bargaining Committee member

Angie Panoulias, Staff Negotiator



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP