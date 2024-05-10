*REMINDER*
Your current Collective Agreement expires June 30, 2024 and a new agreement will be negotiated. Your bargaining committee would like to meet with you all and discuss the upcoming negotiations. They will also provide you with a survey to take home. This questionnaire is your opportunity to have a voice in how proposals will be drafted and will assist the Bargaining Committee in setting priorities for bargaining.
We look forward to seeing you!
Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024
Time: 5:30pm – 8:00pm
Where: George Dawson Inn
1705 - 8 Street, Dawson Creek
Your Bargaining Team,
Kaitlin Fritz, Bargaining Chair
Sheila Boudreau, Bargaining Committee member
Angie Panoulias, Staff Negotiator
