Published on May 10, 2024

Your current Collective Agreement expires June 30, 2024 and a new agreement will be negotiated. Your bargaining committee would like to meet with you all and discuss the upcoming negotiations. They will also provide you with a survey to take home. This questionnaire is your opportunity to have a voice in how proposals will be drafted and will assist the Bargaining Committee in setting priorities for bargaining. 

We look forward to seeing you!

Date:         Thursday, May 16, 2024
Time:         5:30pm – 8:00pm
Where:      George Dawson Inn
                  1705 - 8 Street, Dawson Creek

Your Bargaining Team,
Kaitlin Fritz, Bargaining Chair
Sheila Boudreau, Bargaining Committee member
Angie Panoulias, Staff Negotiator

