Lake View Credit Union - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 29, 2022

Nominations closed June 15, 2022, at midnight for election of Stewards in Local 1710 at Lake View Credit Union. Below, are the results:

Kaitlin Fritz


Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!

In Solidarity,

Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



