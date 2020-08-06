Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Your Bargaining Committee is now preparing to negotiate a renewal collective agreement and we are asking for your input in a member questionnaire. This questionnaire is an opportunity for you to identify any issues, concerns, or improvements you would like brought forward for consideration in negotiations and will assist the Bargaining Committee in setting its bargaining priorities. Click here to complete the questionnaire and submit your answers by Survey Monkey, or you can fill in the attached questionnaire here and return via fax to 604-294-5092 or toll-free to 1-800-946-0244 to the attention of Gary Bennett, by email to Caroline.Haslam@bcgeu.ca, or by mail to BCGEU Negotiations at 4911 Canada Way, Burnaby, BC V5G 3W3.
You can access the questionnaire (either by Survey Monkey or by the attached questionnaire) and return by 5:00 pm, Friday, September 11, 2020.
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Lindsay MacKinlay, Bargaining Committee Chairperson Colleen Baird, Bargaining Committee Member Danielle Buchanan, Bargaining Committee Member Harjot Binks, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member Gary Bennett, Staff Representative - Negotiations