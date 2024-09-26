We are pleased to announce your Bargaining committee is in place; congratulations to John, Colleen, and Danielle, who will the Bargaining committee, with Erik being the alternate.
Bargaining committee:
John O'Neill Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Colleen Stansfield Bargaining Committee Member
Danielle Buchanan Bargaining Committee Member
Erik Jones Bargaining Committee alternate
To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at: http://www.bcgeu.ca/updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can also use the same form.
In solidarity,
Gary Bennett
Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
