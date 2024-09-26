Click here to find info on COVID-19

Land Title and Survey Authority - Bargaining Committee in Place - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 26, 2024

We are pleased to announce your Bargaining committee is in place; congratulations to John, Colleen, and Danielle, who will the Bargaining committee, with Erik being the alternate.

Bargaining committee:

John O'Neill                         Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Colleen Stansfield               Bargaining Committee Member
Danielle Buchanan              Bargaining Committee Member

Erik Jones                           Bargaining Committee alternate

To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at: http://www.bcgeu.ca/updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can also use the same form.

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett
Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations

