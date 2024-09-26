We are pleased to announce your Bargaining committee is in place; congratulations to John, Colleen, and Danielle, who will the Bargaining committee, with Erik being the alternate.

Bargaining committee:

John O'Neill Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Colleen Stansfield Bargaining Committee Member

Danielle Buchanan Bargaining Committee Member

Erik Jones Bargaining Committee alternate

To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at: http://www.bcgeu.ca/updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can also use the same form.

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett

Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations

