Land Title and Survey Authority - Bargaining to Continue in January 2021 - BCGEU
Published on December 03, 2020
Negotiations continued throughout November for an additional 5 days. A significant amount of time was spent discussing a comprehensive Union proposal on Remote Work. We have been clear with your employer as this is a major item for this round of negotiations, and must be addressed. We have other remaining proposals that require further discussion.
Our next dates are scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2021. Please stay tuned for further updates and remember that if you have any questions, speak with one of your union bargaining committee representatives. They are the ones in the know!
Thank you for your ongoing support
In solidarity,
Lindsay MacKinlay, Bargaining Committee Chairperson Colleen Baird, Bargaining Committee Member Danielle Buchanan, Bargaining Committee Member Harjot Binks, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member Gary Bennett, Staff Representative - Negotiations