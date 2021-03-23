In advance of our meetings tomorrow, we are providing a comprehensive Ratification document for your review as attached . This document is intended for bargaining unit members only.



Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends this settlement. If you have any questions, please speak with a bargaining committee member.



Ratification Vote Meeting Details

Date: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

(Call in on any of the 2 options above, close to the top and bottom of the hour preferred)

How: Zoom Videoconference or Teleconference

Check your email or speak with a member of your bargaining committee for meeting participation details

Voting Information

We are pleased to announce electronic voting for this Ratification vote. During the Ratification vote meeting, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will open on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. and will close on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.

If you know of a member who does not receive this bulletin, it is likely because we do not have their personal email address. Please tell them to contact [email protected] so voting credentials can be emailed to them.

Voting credentials will be emailed to all members we have email addresses at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. If you don't receive a credential, you must inform the BCGEU at [email protected] prior to 3:00 pm Thursday, March 25. The union will send you a credential before 5:00 pm.

Zoom Conference Call Meeting Tutorial Information

If you are new to using Zoom meetings, we encourage you to learn more about Zoom in advance: How do I join a Zoom Meeting. If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and likewise the option of being seen. Online access also includes an audio-only option. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficultly joining the meeting online, the phone-in option may be best.

In solidarity,

Colleen Baird, Bargaining Committee Member

Danielle Buchanan, Bargaining Committee Member

Harjot Binks, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, S/Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP