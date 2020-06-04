Your current collective agreement expires on October 31, 2020 and the Union is beginning preparations to conduct negotiations for a renewal agreement. Therefore, a new bargaining committee must be elected to represent all BCGEU members of the Land Title and Survey Authority.

Nominations are now open, as follows:

Chairperson of the Bargaining Committee, one position

o If more than one candidate is nominated, there will be an election.

Bargaining Committee member, two positions

o If more than two candidates are nominated, there will be an election.

Members of the bargaining committee will be expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form. A prepaid return envelope has been provided for your convenience. Completed nomination forms can also be returned by fax to Gary Bennett at (604) 294-5092 or by email to gary.bennet@bcgeu.ca.

If the Union receives more nomination forms than available positions, an election will be conducted. Each candidate who is nominated may complete and send back with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or

biography of 250 words or less, which the Union will distribute to the membership along with the ballots. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note, that the biography must accompany the nomination form and the nomination forms must be signed. Please read and follow the instructions carefully.

Please note that if you wish to run for the Chairperson, and also run as a committee member if not elected as Chairperson, you will need to submit a nomination form for both positions.

To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at: http://www.bcgeu.ca/updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can also use the same form.

The deadline to submit nominations is: 5:00 pm, July 10, 2020.

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett

Staff Representative – Negotiations

