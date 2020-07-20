 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Land Title and Survey Authority Bargaining Committee Election Results - BCGEU

Land Title and Survey Authority Bargaining Committee Election Results - BCGEU

Published on July 20, 2020

The following members have been acclaimed to the Bargaining Committee. Congratulations!

Your Bargaining Committee is:

Lindsay MacKinlay, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Colleen Baird, Bargaining Committee Member
Danielle Buchanan, Bargaining Committee Member

Harjot Binks, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member

We now have a full bargaining committee in place and will begin developing bargaining proposals as well as seeking bargaining dates with your employer.

Please stay tuned as new developments occur.

To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

 

In solidarity,

 

Gary Bennett
Staff Representative - Negotiations

 


Download NOB Bargaining Committee Update of Results.pdf

UWU/MoveUP