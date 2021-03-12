Please make sure you attend one of the Ratification information and voting sessions. A comprehensive Ratification Document will be provided via email. Your Bargaining committee will be available to walk through the tentative agreement and will answer your questions. Voting will remain open until Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Ratification Vote Meeting Details

Date: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

(Call in on any of the 2 options above, close to the top and bottom of the hour preferred)



**please see email to join zoom meeting**

Voting Information

We are pleased to announce electronic voting for this Ratification vote. During the Ratification vote meeting, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will open on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. and will close on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.

If you know of a member who does not receive this bulletin, it is likely because we do not have their personal email address. Please tell them to contact [email protected] so voting credentials can be emailed to them.

Voting credentials will be emailed to all members we have email addresses at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. If you don't receive a credential, you must inform the BCGEU at [email protected] prior to 3:00 pm Thursday, March 25. The union will send you a credential before 5:00 pm.

Zoom Conference Call Meeting Tutorial Information

If you are new to using Zoom meetings, we encourage you to learn more about Zoom in advance: How do I join a Zoom Meeting. If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and likewise the option of being seen. Online access also includes an audio-only option. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficultly joining the meeting online, the phone-in option may be best.

In solidarity,

Colleen Baird, Bargaining Committee Member

Danielle Buchanan, Bargaining Committee Member

Harjot Binks, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, S/Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP