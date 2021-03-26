Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Land Title and Survey Authority Tentative Agreement Ratifies - BCGEU
Published on March 26, 2021
Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee are pleased to announce the tentative settlement has been ratified by 73.2% in favour.
Thank you for all your support through the bargaining process. If you have any questions, please speak with a committee member. Our next steps will be create a draft, proof, and finalize the agreement. Once this is done, we will provide you with copies.
In solidarity,
Colleen Baird, Bargaining Committee Member Danielle Buchanan, Bargaining Committee Member Harjot Binks, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member Gary Bennett, S/Staff Representative - Negotiations