Land Title and Survey Authority Tentative Agreement Ratifies - BCGEU

Published on March 26, 2021

Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee are pleased to announce the tentative settlement has been ratified by 73.2% in favour.

Thank you for all your support through the bargaining process. If you have any questions, please speak with a committee member. Our next steps will be create a draft, proof, and finalize the agreement. Once this is done, we will provide you with copies.

In solidarity,

Colleen Baird, Bargaining Committee Member
Danielle Buchanan, Bargaining Committee Member
Harjot Binks, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, S/Staff Representative - Negotiations

