Your Bargaining Committee has set meetings for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 11am – 1pm, 2:15pm - 4pm in the Boardroom and 7pm - 9pm via Zoom link (see below) to discuss changes to your new tentative collective agreement.



Enclosed is the ratification document listing all the agreed-to changes. Please review this document prior to the meeting as you will be given an opportunity to have any questions answered.



The Zoom link for the 7 p.m. meeting is as follows: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81045704087



We hope that you will participate in one of these very important meetings.



The election will be done by an electronic ballot (e-vote). You will receive an email with voting information from [email protected] . We ask that you add this new email address as a contact. This will prevent important voting credentials and voting reminder emails from going into your spam, junk and quarantine folders. For information to assist on voting with the BCGEU's Scytl Electronic Voting system, please visit https://www.bcgeu.ca/how_to_vote.



Voting will open on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 9am and close at 5pm on Sunday, November 20, 2022.



Additionally, please ensure we have the most up to date email address on file for you to ensure a seamless delivery of your voting credentials. To update your email through the website portal, using your member ID, please go to www.bcgeu.ca or you may contact us directly at [email protected]



Any questions should be referred to the area office.



We look forward to seeing you!



In solidarity



Roshni Singh, Bargaining Committee Chair

Erica Roper, Bargaining Committee Member

Anjana Sharma, Bargaining Committee Member

Erik Hoibak, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of Langley Lions settlement document here





UWU/MoveUP