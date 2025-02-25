The BCGEU is holding an election for the position of Bargaining Committee Chair. Balloting will be done electronically and will open on Thursday, February 27th, 2025, at 9:00am and close on Thursday, March 13th, 2025, at 5:00pm.

The Bargaining Committee Chair Nominees are as follows:

Roshni Singh

Sharmila Lal

Kristy Lampman

The email containing your ballot will come from [email protected]. If you do not receive an email with your ballot by end of day on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025, please email [email protected] and provide your full name and personal email (please also check your junk/spam folders).

*Voting Closes on Thursday, March 13th, 2025, at 5:00pm*

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the results. Any questions should be referred to the Fraser Valley Area Office at (604) 882-0111.

To help ensure all members receive bargaining updates, members are asked to ensure the BCGEU has a current personal email address on file. To help ensure you receive a copy of future emails, please update your contact information at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

In solidarity,

Chad Blackey

Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





