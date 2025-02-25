Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Langley Lions Housing Society - Election for Bargaining Committee Chair - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 25, 2025

The BCGEU is holding an election for the position of Bargaining Committee Chair. Balloting will be done electronically and will open on Thursday, February 27th, 2025, at 9:00am and close on Thursday, March 13th, 2025, at 5:00pm.

The Bargaining Committee Chair Nominees are as follows:

Roshni Singh
Sharmila Lal
Kristy Lampman

The email containing your ballot will come from [email protected]. If you do not receive an email with your ballot by end of day on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025, please email [email protected] and provide your full name and personal email (please also check your junk/spam folders).

*Voting Closes on Thursday, March 13th, 2025, at 5:00pm*

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the results. Any questions should be referred to the Fraser Valley Area Office at (604) 882-0111.

To help ensure all members receive bargaining updates, members are asked to ensure the BCGEU has a current personal email address on file. To help ensure you receive a copy of future emails, please update your contact information at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

In solidarity,

Chad Blackey
Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here



