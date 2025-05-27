Since our mediation dates with the Employer at the end of February, we have not received a response to our last proposal to reach a tentative agreement. The bargaining committee has been committed to the process and worked really hard to bring back a tentative agreement to members. We are frustrated and disappointed that we are not able to do this, and the most recent delay in getting back to us makes us feel as though the Employer does not view bargaining as a priority.

The bargaining committee feels strongly that taking a strike vote and getting a strong strike mandate will send a message to the Employer about how important it is to members that we reach an agreement in bargaining. It will be almost a year since we started bargaining with the Employer and members deserve to be treated fairly and acknowledged for the work that you do for the children in the community.

The bargaining committee wants to meet with members in person to discuss what has happened through the process, to advise what the outstanding issues are, and to answer questions. During this meeting, members will also be able to vote.

Details of the Strike Vote

DATE Tuesday, June 17

TIME 2 PM

LOCATION Elders Lodge

We appreciate your patience and continued support. If you have any questions in advance of the meeting, feel free to reach out to the bargaining committee. Members can also reach out to our negotiator via email: [email protected].

Stay Informed

To continue to get updates on bargaining, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Brenda Dudoward

Angela Sampson

Naomi White

Selena Kongpreecha – BCGEU Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP