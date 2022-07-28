We have the results from our recent call for steward nominations at Cannabis #7042 (New Westminster)



I am pleased to announce that Tarin Cooper has been acclaimed as the new steward at your worksite. Please join me in wishing them well in their new role.



The current stewards at your worksite are:

Tarin Cooper

Jordan Moniz

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please feel free to contact a Steward.





In solidarity,



Larisa Mills, Staff Representative



