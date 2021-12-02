Your union will be holding worksite visits on Monday, December 6th at the following times:



11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.



We will be using the large meeting room for this meet and greet. Drop by during your breaks or before or after your shift. In attendance throughout this time will be:



Component 5 Vice President: Kusam Doal

Executive Vice Presidents: Kari Michaels, Doug Kinna, Judy Phipps & James Coccola

Local 503 Chairperson: Keith Stone

Local 2004 First-Vice-Chairperson: Peter Euler



Please ensure that all health & safety protocols are used during this time (masks and social distancing are mandatory).



Your union is excited for this opportunity to meet with our members and discuss issues that are specific to your worksite. We hope to see you there.



In solidarity





Erik Hoibak

Staff Representative



Keith Stone

Local 503 Chairperson



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP