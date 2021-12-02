Your union will be holding worksite visits on Monday, December 6th at the following times:
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
We will be using the large meeting room for this meet and greet. Drop by during your breaks or before or after your shift. In attendance throughout this time will be:
Component 5 Vice President: Kusam Doal
Executive Vice Presidents: Kari Michaels, Doug Kinna, Judy Phipps & James Coccola
Local 503 Chairperson: Keith Stone
Local 2004 First-Vice-Chairperson: Peter Euler
Please ensure that all health & safety protocols are used during this time (masks and social distancing are mandatory).
Your union is excited for this opportunity to meet with our members and discuss issues that are specific to your worksite. We hope to see you there.
In solidarity
Erik Hoibak
Staff Representative
Keith Stone
Local 503 Chairperson
