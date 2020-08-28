 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. LeadNow Society - Amended Wage Grid - BCGEU

Published on August 28, 2020

This bulletin is to notify you that the LeadNow Society wage grid has been amended, effective August 21, 2020, to include two new job classifications: Senior Organizer and Organizing Manager.

These additional classifications, and their placement on the wage grid, were negotiated with the involvement of your Labour Management Committee and have been approved by the Union.

The amended wage grid is attached below for your reference. If you have any questions, please contact your Bargaining Unit Representatives:

  • Jonathan Ackerley (Toronto)
  • Rachael Tetrault (Vancouver)

In solidarity

Larisa Struk, Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here 
Download wage grid here 

UWU/MoveUP