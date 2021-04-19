Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. LeadNow Society - Collective Agreement finalized - BCGEU

Published on April 19, 2021

I am pleased to announce that your new collective agreement has been signed and is now available on the BCGEU website at:

https://agreements.bcgeu.ca/pdfs/PostedFiles/Drafts/07031923D.pdf

If you have any questions about your collective agreement or your rights as a union member, please contact a local shop steward. 


In solidarity

Larisa Mills
Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP