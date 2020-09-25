 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on September 25, 2020

Please be advised that the following members have been acclaimed to be your Bargaining Committee:

  • Cherry Tsoi
    Bargaining Committee Chairperson

  • Jonathan Ackerley
    Bargaining Committee Member

Please join us in congratulating these members on their acclamation and thanking them for stepping into this very important role.

In the coming weeks, the Bargaining Committee will meet to review priorities and develop bargaining proposals prior to starting negotiations with the Employer.

In order to do so, it is important that your Bargaining Committee is aware of what is most important to you in your job contract.

Please take the time to fill out the attached bargaining survey and return it directly to your bargaining committee or by email to area03@bcgeu.ca with attention to Larisa Struk, by:

Thursday October 8, 2020

The answers that you provide will help the committee draft proposals on the issues that are most important to you.

 

In solidarity,

Larisa Struk, BCGEU Staff Representative
Shannon Murray, BCGEU Regional Coordinator


