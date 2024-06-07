We are pleased to inform you that 100% of participating members have supported the tentative agreement.

This result was only possible because of your ongoing patience and solidarity throughout the process. This was truly a collective success, and we thank you for your support throughout.

We are currently waiting to hear the outcome of your Employer's ratification vote and will update you as soon as we get the results.

In solidarity

Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire

BCGEU Staff Rep





UWU/MoveUP