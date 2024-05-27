We are very pleased to announce that after five productive days of bargaining with the employer, we have reached a tentative agreement.



Details of the tentative agreement will be provided at the information meeting on Monday June 3, 2024 from 12:30pm – 2:00pm PST. This meeting will be held via Zoom.



The ratification vote will be conducted via E-Vote, which will commence immediately following the meeting.



You can vote electronically using the unique voting credentials that will be sent to the personal email we have on file for you. The voting email will come from [email protected]. If you or another member did not receive a voting credential, please check your Junk Folder. If you still have not received the email, contact [email protected] right away.



If you know someone who didn't receive this email, please send them a copy. To help ensure you receive future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU here. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



As a committee we are unanimously recommending ratification.



As a committee we want to thank the membership for their patience and support through this process and the tentative agreement was only possible because of your solidarity.



In solidarity,



Nayeli Jimenez, Bargaining Committee Member

Aidan McNally, Bargaining Committee Member

Jacqueline McGuire, BCGEU Staff Representative





