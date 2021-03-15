Your union understands the need to book your vaccination at the earliest opportunity, and this may result in having to do so during regularly scheduled working hours. If so, you are entitled to a leave with pay under Article 20.11 of the Collective Agreement. If you have difficulty obtaining a leave for your vaccination, please refer your supervisor to the following new Public Service FAQ, updated on March 5, 2021.

6. [NEW] Will I be able to take leave to get my vaccination?



Yes, leave for medical appointments under your collective agreement or the leave of absence with pay for excluded employees applies to get your vaccination. Please discuss your need for leave with your supervisor. For more information, please see Leave for Medical and Dental Appointments on MyHR, your collective agreement: BCGEU Article 20.11.



In solidarity,



Dean Purdy

Component 1 Vice-President









UWU/MoveUP