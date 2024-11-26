Legal/Advocacy Staff Representative- ADVOCACY DEPARTMENT

November 26, 2024

Job ID: UWU004

Job Classification - STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (SR2)

REGULAR/FULL-TIME



Location: Burnaby, BC



To be considered for this role, applications MUST be submitted online.

Join one of BC's Largest Unions:

Be part of the labour movement with great employee benefits and a healthy work/life balance!

BCGEU thanks all applicants for their interest; only those selected for an interview will be contacted. This position is only open to those legally entitled to work in Canada and are residents of the Province of BC.



THE ORGANIZATION



About Us: The BCGEU is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia with over 90,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the public and private sector. We trace our beginnings back to the early 1900s when provincial government employees formed an association to address their working conditions. Since then, our union has organized thousands of workers outside the government service. We're continuing to grow.

The BCGEU believes that every worker is entitled to union representation and free collective bargaining without discrimination. Collective bargaining rights are human rights.

We strive to eliminate barriers to members' involvement and inclusion in union activity. All people are entitled to enjoy human rights, political freedom, quality public services, democratic government, and a sustainable environment, in a just society. The BCGEU commits to social justice, equality, workplace safety, decent wages and working conditions. We will pursue social, economic, and political justice as those are the goals upon which the labour movement was founded.



The BCGEU Advocacy department gives legal advocates the opportunity to fight for workers' rights and consider interesting legal issues, while also maintaining a strong work-life balance. This balance includes generous leave entitlements, flexible work from home arrangements, and no billable hours. Once eligible, the successful candidate will have access to exceptional benefits and enrollment in a defined benefits pension plan.

** Please note: Eligibility for benefits offered is based on employment status **



STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (SR2) - ADVOCACY DEPARTMENT

Salary:

Grade: SR2

Wage Rate: Annually: $70,882.54 - $137,562.10

Location: BCGEU Headquarters Office

Position Summary

We are seeking a dedicated and experienced Staff Representative to join our Advocacy team. Reporting to the Director - Advocacy, the Staff Representative will play a key role in providing advocacy services to the union and its members. The Staff Representative will represent the union at formal arbitration hearings, before the Labour Relations Board, and at other adjudicative tribunals. The successful candidate will have a strong understanding of collective agreements and grievance handling, experience in formal arbitration and/or court proceedings, the ability to assess and resolve disputes, and a commitment to advancing the goals and values of the labour movement.

CANDIDATE PROFILE



The successful candidate will have the following:

Key Responsibilities:

Union Representation: Represent the union and its members at arbitration hearings, the Labour Relations Board, and other adjudicative tribunals.





Represent the union and its members at arbitration hearings, the Labour Relations Board, and other adjudicative tribunals. Legal Analysis & Resolution: Use legal training and/or experience to assess legal issues, conduct merit assessments, and determine appropriate resolutions for outstanding issues.





Use legal training and/or experience to assess legal issues, conduct merit assessments, and determine appropriate resolutions for outstanding issues. Case Preparation & Presentation: Prepare and present cases at formal arbitration and mediation.



Dispute Negotiation: Work with senior management and their counsel to negotiate and resolve disputes.



Submission Preparation: Prepare concise oral and written submissions for arbitration and other hearings.



Collaboration with Union Leadership: Collaborate with union officers, stewards, and activists to address grievances and resolve issues.





Education & Experience:

A minimum of 3-5 years of experience in labour law or a similar union advocacy role.





A degree in law and litigation experience is an asset.





Demonstrated experience in grievance file analysis, merit assessments, and case preparation for arbitration.





Experience working with senior management and legal counsel to resolve disputes or negotiate settlements.





Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Established skills and experience in preparing and presenting legal submissions – both oral and written - in formal settings.



Solid understanding of BC labour law and relevant legislation.



Ability to work effectively with senior management and counsel during dispute resolution processes.



Recognition of the goals and values of the labour movement and a commitment to promoting workers' rights and supporting union members in achieving fair treatment.



Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team, providing proactive support and anticipating needs.





How to Apply:



Please review the attached job description for a complete list of duties, qualifications and competencies. To be considered for this competition, applicants must submit a cover letter and resume clearly identifying how they meet the qualifications necessary for this position. This information will be used as part of the selection process.



Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application.



Please Review the Job Description Prior To Applying



If you are passionate about what you do and want to use your expertise to engage in meaningful and challenging work, please apply to join our team today at [email protected].