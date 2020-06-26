We are pleased to report that your Employer has now also ratified the tentative collective agreement. The renewed 2020 to 2023 collective agreement is therefore in effect as of June 24, 2020.

It will take some time for the parties to finalize the new collective agreement document. In the meantime, you can refer to the old 2015 to 2020 collective agreement and the recent ratification document, together, for a complete picture of the renewed agreement currently in effect.







In solidarity,

Natasha Dawes, Bargaining Committee Chair

Don English, Bargaining Committee Member

Libby Kelly, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





