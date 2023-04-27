Thank you to all members who participated in the collective agreement ratification meetings on Wednesday July 12. As you know, the time for discussion in both meetings was limited. The bargaining committee has put together a Frequently Asked Questions Document (FAQs) with some questions that were asked both during the meetings and after.

Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends you vote "Yes" to ratify the tentative agreement.

If you have any further questions or need clarification, please reach out to one of your bargaining committee members.

Also, if you have not already voted, please take the time to do so.

In Solidarity,

Natasha Dawes, Bargaining Committee Chair

Libby Kelly, Bargaining Committee Member

Stephanie Lightfoot, Bargaining Committee Member

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations





